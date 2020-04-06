Three More San Bernardino County Firefighters Diagnosed With Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – As of April 4, a total of five San Bernardino County firefighters tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

The county's incident management team shared on Facebook Monday that there were three additional cases from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Daggett Fire Department.

They have entered self-isolation and, so far, none have been hospitalized, but they are being supervised by health professionals.

IMT also announced a plan for firefighters to return to work safely once they have recovered.