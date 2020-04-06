This potential new coronavirus vaccine is a fingertip-sized patch – BGR

A new candidate for the coronavirus vaccine could deliver its payload through a fingertip-sized patch made of sugar microneedles with a critical component of SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers target the spike protein of the virus that allows it to attach to human cells during infection.

The vaccine showed promise in mice, which developed a robust immune reaction to the COVID-19 virus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The race is on to develop vaccines for the new coronavirus that could provide long-lasting immunity and hopefully eradicate COVID-19 disease. Dozens of vaccines are being developed worldwide, including two that have reached the US human testing phase. USA And China. In addition to increasing the immune response and creating antibodies that would defeat the virus, the vaccine must be safe for use. That is why these vaccines will probably not be ready for at least 12 to 18 months. The best case for one of them is to start using it in healthcare workers only this fall.

Not all vaccines have to be administered with a syringe, and researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a vaccine that would be delivered through a finger-sized patch.

Called PittCoVacc, short for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate is detailed in The Lancet's EBioMedicine (via Daily science) some days ago.

The vaccine targets a vital part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the spike protein that allows it to bind to receptors on human cells so that it can take over the cell factory to replicate. The researchers believe that the vaccine would teach the body to respond to the spike protein with antibodies, which will then prevent the virus from reaching the cells.

"We had previous experience with SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a peak protein, is important for inducing immunity. "We knew exactly where to fight this new virus," said study co-author and associate professor of surgery at Pitt School of Medicine, Dr. Andrea Gambotto. "That's why it's important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from. "

The researchers gathered the viral protein in a laboratory and then used a small patch containing 400 tiny needles made from sugar to carry the load to the skin. This would trigger a rapid reaction of the immune system as sugar and spike protein dissolve in the skin.

"We developed this to build on the original scratching method used to administer the smallpox vaccine to the skin, but as a high-tech version that is more efficient and reproducible from patient to patient," Professor and President of Dermatology at the Faculty of Medicine of Pitt. Louis Falo said. "And it's actually quite painless, it feels like velcro."

In addition to manufacturing vaccines that work against COVID-19, governments and pharmaceutical companies must ensure that manufacturing capacity can be easily increased so that the logistics of preparing and shipping the vaccines do not hamper their use. That's why Bill Gates said his foundation is working on no fewer than seven different candidates, creating factories that will mass-produce the final candidates.

The PittCoVacc researchers explained that their method is highly scalable. Protein can be manufactured and purified on an industrial scale. Mass production of the microneedle matrix involves spinning the protein-sugar mixture in a mold with a centrifuge Daily science explains The resulting patches may remain at room temperature and will not need to be refrigerated during transport. Furthermore, the patch maintains potency even after being sterilized with gamma radiation, which is required before using the product in humans.

That is if the vaccine works. So far, the results are promising, as PittCoVacc has generated a surge of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in mice within two weeks of applying the microneedle patch. Test subjects will still have to be tracked to see how long the COVID-19 immunity lasts. They will have to wait for FDA approval before going ahead with human trials, which could begin in the coming months.

Image source: MURTAJA LATEEF / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock