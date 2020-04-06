They were the last couple in paradise. Now his resort life continues.

Olivia and Raúl De Freitas are currently on their honeymoon at a five-star resort in the Maldives, a nation made up of more than 1,000 idyllic small islands in the Indian Ocean, like a trail of broken glass scattered on a blue glass slab. For years, the theme of fantasy photos spanned glossy magazines, with lavish bungalows on stilts, in unreal aquamarine water, it was an obvious choice for their romantic getaway.

The couple arrived newly married from South Africa, where they are citizens, on Sunday March 22, planning to stay for six days. For a 27-year-old teacher and a 28-year-old butcher, the holiday "was an extravagance," said Olivia De Freitas. But since they hadn't lived together before exchanging vows, it would be a short, firecracker release of their marriage.

Still, they had some concerns about the trip, given the increasing travel restrictions imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak around the world. But nothing specific had been announced that would affect them, and their travel agent assured them that whatever policy comes, all South African citizens will be able to return home. Go ahead and have fun, they were told.

This stranded South African couple are the last guests at a Maldivian resort and have no idea when they will be allowed out. Turns out it could be worse. https://t.co/JNkT7dZL0o – NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) April 5, 2020

By Wednesday, they received a notice that their country's airports would be closed by midnight on Thursday. Return flights to South Africa are five hours to Doha, Qatar, a three-hour layover, and then nine hours to Johannesburg, so even if they rushed, and even if they could get a flight, the complexity of leaving their remote Isla assured that she would never get home on time.

As much of the world quickly stopped, the few guests who were still at the resort last week escaped to their respective countries. The last to leave, the Americans, had to request permission for a flight to Russia, before returning to the US. USA

The couple considered taking the hour-and-a-half speedboat ride to the main island and trying their luck at the airport. But the Maldives had also announced their own closure at almost the same time, banning any new foreign travelers. If they left the complex, they would not be allowed to enter again. So they stayed.

Raúl De Freitas, described by his wife as calm, took the strange turn of events calmly. All this would be solved and, in addition, they were in paradise. Olivia De Freitas naturally shared some of her husband's delight, but felt that a logistical nightmare worthy of Kafka was about to ensue.

They contacted the South African Consulate in the Maldives and the nearest South African Embassy in Sri Lanka for help. A representative told them, via WhatsApp, that there were around 40 other South Africans spread across the Maldives, and that their option at home would be to hire a rented jet, at their own cost, for $ 104,000.

Everyone could divide the cost, the message noted, but the government had only connected with about half of the 40 people; Of those 20, many were unable or refused to pay. The smaller the number of people on board, the more expensive each action will be. Still, after several days of discussions between South African representatives and the Maldivian Foreign Ministry, the flight has yet to be approved.

By Sunday, they were the only guests at their resort, the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, which is normally at capacity at this time of year, serving around 180 guests. ("Room rates start at $ 750 a night," their website still says.) The complex comprises the entirety of its island. There is nowhere to go. The couple reigns as benign but captive sovereigns over their islet. The days are long and lazy. They sleep, snorkel, rest by the pool, repeat.

The full staff of the complex is on hand, due to the presence of the two guests. Government regulations will not allow any Maldivian to leave the resorts until they undergo a quarantine that follows the departure of their last guests. Accustomed to the flow of a busy day at work and a commitment to a house full of guests, most of the staff, having become listless and lonely, adore the couple incessantly. Their "quarter boy,quot; controls them five times a day. The dining team prepared an elaborate candlelight dinner for them on the beach. Every night, the artists still organize a show in the restaurant of the complex: two members of the solitary audience in a large dining room.

At breakfast, nine waiters hang around your table. Varied hostesses, bussers, and chefs roam conspicuously, like commoners near a celebrity. The couple has a designated server, but others continue chatting during meals, filling glasses of water after each sip, offering drinks despite the overflowing cocktail glasses in sight, perspiring. The diving instructor begs you to snorkel every time you pass it.

There is something sad, even disturbing, about wandering through an empty space that is supposed to be full. Reclining alone, in the middle of the silent and abandoned bench of beach chairs, the equatorial sun shines from the sea towards the horizon, gilding the skin and bleaching the floating wood. "We have started to play a lot of table tennis and billiards," said Olivia De Freitas. Raúl De Freitas also joined the staff soccer games in the afternoons.

Somewhere, beyond all this, the world spins. After an early panic and local quarantine around a sick tourist, fewer than two dozen total coronavirus cases have been reported in the Maldives; Most of the diagnosed people have already recovered.

More recently, they had heard that flight permits were supposed to be resolved by Monday, April 6. It was an extension of April 1, so these dates appear to be optimistically written. It doesn't matter: The last wrinkle, they were told, is that the crew of the Maldivian airline assigned to the charter will not fly anyway, needing to rest a day before their flight back to the Maldives. But the South African government said that if they land they will be quarantined there for 14 days. This is apparently a decisive factor. And a flight from your home country is not offered as an option.

The blockade in South Africa is supposed to last until April 16. But, as everywhere, the travel and movement decrees are continually changing.

"It's amazing that we have this extra time," said Olivia De Freitas. But the financial cost weighs heavily on them. Although the couple has been paying a generously discounted fee, the bill grows further. Every day that passes is a chip taken from your savings that was reserved for the down payment on the house.

To their mounting endless honeymoon debt, they can add the unknown price of two tickets on what is likely to be a nearly vacant 200-seat plane. "Everyone says they want to be trapped on a tropical island, until you are really trapped," said Olivia De Freitas. "It only sounds good because you know you can go."

To update: On Sunday, April 5, according to the couple, the embassy notified them one hour in advance, communicating through WhatsApp, to pack their bags. After saying goodbye and thanks, they were taken by speedboat to another five-star resort, where South Africans are consolidating in the Maldives, about two dozen in total. The local government told them that it would subsidize a large part of the cost of their stay.

Your homecoming date? An unknown.

As for the staff at their original hotel, they have been told that they must stay for two weeks after the guest's departure. According to the hotel management, they have been paid and continue to be paid.