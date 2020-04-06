Home Sports The world of hockey remembers Humboldt Broncos on the second anniversary of...

The world of hockey remembers Humboldt Broncos on the second anniversary of the accident

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The world of hockey remembers Humboldt Broncos on the second anniversary of the accident

April 6 marks the second anniversary of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus accident that killed 16 people and injured 13 on a road in Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his daily COVID-19 press conference to mark the anniversary.

"From coast to coast to coast, we remember the 16 lives that ended too soon and the many more that changed forever," he said, adding: "You, the Humboldt community, along with all Canadians, have been with you to demonstrate incredible strength and endurance, and like people who pull out hockey sticks or wear the jersey, they remind us that together, we can get through even the darkest moments. "

In addition to leaving hockey sticks out for the kids, tributes were also shared on social media.

%MINIFYHTMLaae638becd8ef143c4b06822e35880387%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©