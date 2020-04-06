The world of hockey remembers Humboldt Broncos on the second anniversary of the accident

April 6 marks the second anniversary of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus accident that killed 16 people and injured 13 on a road in Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his daily COVID-19 press conference to mark the anniversary.

"From coast to coast to coast, we remember the 16 lives that ended too soon and the many more that changed forever," he said, adding: "You, the Humboldt community, along with all Canadians, have been with you to demonstrate incredible strength and endurance, and like people who pull out hockey sticks or wear the jersey, they remind us that together, we can get through even the darkest moments. "

In addition to leaving hockey sticks out for the kids, tributes were also shared on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins his speech today by remembering the Humboldt Broncos who tragically died two years ago today in a Saskatchewan bus accident. A hockey stick on your front porch. "We will always be there for you," says Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/DFkSrljDJs – Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) April 6, 2020

We will always remember. Today marks the second anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident that tragically took 16 lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the team, the organization, family and friends. The NHL Alumni Association and the entire hockey community are #HumboldtStrong 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Bz7xrHru2r – NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 6, 2020

Difficult times in the world right now, but take a moment out of your day to remember the 13 who died and the 16 who were injured in the tragic Humboldt Broncos accident two years ago today. #HumboldtStrong – Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) April 6, 2020