The US Supreme Court USA Won't Hear "Texas Seven,quot; Randy Halprin – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – He was one of seven inmates in Texas who escaped a month of terror beginning Christmas 2000, today the Supreme Court refused to address the case of death row inmate Randy Halprin, who argued that he should be tried. Because the judge who presided over his case was partial against the Jews.

The judges said they would not hear the case of Halprin, one of the so-called Texas 7s, but Halprin's demands for bias and that he should get a new trial are still being reviewed by a Texas court.

Halprin and six others escaped from prison in 2000. The group then robbed a sporting goods store in Irving, Texas, and fatally shot police officer Aubrey Hawkins as they fled.

Lawyers for Halprin, who is Jewish, said an investigation found Judge Vickers Cunningham, who presided over his trial, was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the facts presented by Halprin are "deeply disturbing," but she nonetheless agreed with the decision not to hear his case. Sotomayor noted that Halprin's execution has now been suspended as state courts consider whether "the bias infected his trial."

Sotomayor wrote that the Constitution clearly requires a fair trial before an impartial judge.

"I am confident that the Texas courts considering the Halprin case are more than capable of protecting this fundamental guarantee," he wrote. She suggested that the Supreme Court could still take the case at a later date.

Tivon Schardl, Halprin's attorney, said in a statement that the attorneys "will continue to seek a new fair trial."

A newspaper story revealed in 2018, when Cunningham ran for county commissioner, that he had created a trust for his children that withheld money if they decided to marry someone who was not white or non-Christian. The story also quoted a former campaign worker who said Cunningham used a racial slur to describe the black defendants. In response, Cunningham denied using the racial slur and said in a statement that his "views on interracial marriage have evolved,quot; since he created the trust in 2010.

Halprin's attorneys followed up with an investigation of their own that found that Cunningham used racial slurs not only to speak of African-Americans but also to speak of Jews and Latinos. The investigation also found that he allegedly threatened not to pay his daughter's law school tuition unless she broke up with a Jewish boyfriend.

Halprin and death row inmate Patrick Murphy are the only members of the Texas 7 who are still alive. One of the men committed suicide when authorities approached the group after their escape. Four others were convicted and executed. Murphy's execution was also suspended.

