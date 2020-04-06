The US National Guard USA Mobilized nearly 20,000 soldiers to support COVID-19 response efforts – Defense Blog

Nearly 20,000 National Guard members are now supporting COVID-19 response efforts across the country with thousands of additional opportunities for help to be expected in the coming weeks, the head of the National Guard Office said.

As of Friday, 11 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia have been approved to use federal funds for state missions after Congress approved a $ 2.2 billion emergency aid package to partially finance Title 32 missions.

Another 29 applications are currently moving through the approval process, office officials said in a press release.

Most missions have focused on supporting test sites, helping Army engineers increase medical capacity, and transporting and distributing medical supplies and food, according to the statement.

"We are doing many important tasks, but one of the most important things we do is bring presence and confidence and perhaps a sense of calm to people," said Air Force General Joseph Lengyel insocial mediaWednesday. "This is a very difficult situation."

The Guard has also launched a 24-hour coordination center, 7 days a week, to ensure "unified and rapid response efforts between its state and federal partners," according to the statement.

In New York, nearly 3,000 members of the Guard conduct missions as part of six joint task forces spread across the state.

One of those missions has been to assist the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA To add 2,500 beds within the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The center became an alternative care site for patients without the virus to alleviate the shortage of beds in hospitals.

New York guards have also supported seven test drive sites, which have tested some 27,000 people so far, according to the statement.

In Maryland, more than 1,500 Guard members were called in to help with test sites and other missions, including distributing more than 1 million masks, gloves, and other protective equipment to medical facilities.

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy visited Maryland Guard Soldiers Tuesday to thank them for establishing a test site in front of the Washington Redskins football stadium.

With an uncertain timeline for this outbreak, McCarthy emphasized that all soldiers must follow correct security protocols and be prepared to step in to help if requested.

"It is important to take care of yourself, take care of your families and be prepared to respond because our neighborhoods need our help," he said.

Further south in Florida, more than 1,600 Guard members are activated to help with test sites, airport inspection measures and logistical support.

Army and Air Force medical specialists have already helped about 19,700 people examine the virus in the state, according to the statement.

With only part of his 450,000-person force now activated, Lengyel said more assistance will be needed to help communities.

"We are going to have thousands and thousands of opportunities to help people deal with this in the coming weeks and months," he said.

And for Lengyel, the guards are the perfect people to carry out missions.

"There are no strangers to the National Guard," he said. "We are from all the communities where we are doing these important things for our nation."