UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transported to St. Thomas Hospital, where he was transferred to the intensive care unit after suffering complications from the deadly Coronavirus. Prime Minister Johnson tested positive for the virus in late March, according to a report by Ashley Mitchell. The Prime Minister tested positive for the virus about 11 days earlier and was first admitted to the hospital, as his systems were reported to have worsened and not to leave. During his self-isolation, Prime Minister Johnson continued to lead the UK in the fight against Coronavirus and realized the reality that anyone can get the disease. He had been in contact with Queen Elizabeth in early March and after Prince Charles also tested positive, members of the royal family were isolated.

There are conflicting reports about the Prime Minister's current condition and a previous report from Russia stated that Prime Minister Johnson was on a respirator. The prime minister's spokesman has discredited that report and said he was transferred to the intensive care unit as a preventive measure.

Dominic Raab has been acting instead of the Prime Minister as the UK continues to fight the deadly and novel virus.

Coronavirus has been shown to be a disease that some can contract and show no symptoms (while still being contagious to others) or it could quickly become a person who needs a respirator as they are under respiratory distress. Many people find that the virus remains in the body for almost two weeks until the immune system simply cannot resist the virus and the body succumbs.

Most dangerous is the effect that the coronavirus has on the lungs and other bodily organs.

Many people have said that day six was the turning point for them. Either they showed signs of improvement on day six and struggled, or began developing persistent breathing difficulties that day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the 11th.

The Prime Minister announced on Twitter that he would go to the hospital and that he intended to continue working with this team.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went to the hospital for some routine tests, as I am still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I am in a good mood and staying in touch with my team as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. – Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Although it is unclear whether Prime Minister Johnson is currently on a respirator, it has been definitively reported that his condition has worsened since he entered the hospital.

The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 74,000 people worldwide and more than 5,000 of them are from the United Kingdom.



