The Transamerica Pyramid Lighthouse will be lit every night to honor Coronavirus healthcare workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco's iconic Transamerica Pyramid will begin lighting the building's crown jewel lighthouse every night to show solidarity with healthcare workers, the building's managers announced Monday.

The 6,000-watt lighthouse atop the 853-foot-tall building, located in the city's Financial District, will also light to provide hope for the Bay Area during the new coronavirus pandemic. When illuminated at night, the lighthouse can be seen as far as the East and North Bays.

"Every night at 8pm, the crown jewel lighthouse will be lit to honor Bay Area healthcare workers who perform vital work and fight to save lives of Bay Area residents during the crisis, "said Elaine Chan, general manager of Jones Lang LaSalle, the company that manages the building.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In addition to the lighthouse, building managers have also donated a box of approximately 350 N95 masks to first responders to protect themselves from COVID-19 amid a shortage across the country. The masks were recently found sitting in an emergency supply room.

The masks will be delivered to the San Francisco Fire Department Station No. 13, which is located right next to the Transamerica building.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.