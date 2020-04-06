The temporary director of the Office of Land Administration will continue until May 5

GRAND JUNCTION: The temporary head of the Federal Office of Land Administration is expected to continue to oversee the agency for another month.

William Perry Pendley will continue as interim director until May 5, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Home Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order delegating the office's responsibilities to Pendley, the deputy director for policies and programs.

Pendley has been performing the director's duties since last summer. The agency has not had a permanent director during the Trump administration.

The Department of the Interior announced last year that the land administration office would move most administrative jobs based in Washington, D.C., to locations in the western US. USA, including a new headquarters in Colorado. The Grand Junction office opened in January.

Pendley has drawn criticism for his views on public land management for decades as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation.

Tracy Stone-Manning of the National Wildlife Federation said in a statement that Pendley is not qualified to run the office.

"Americans deeply value our public lands, and yet the administration has appointed a man to take care of them who does not believe that public lands should exist," Stone-Manning said.

Pendley has offered a "steady hand,quot; in the office, the Interior Department said in a statement.

"Sir. Pendley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Department and is committed to carrying out the Administration's priorities for the betterment of the American people," the department said.