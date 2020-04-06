The star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Casey Cott and brother Corey go bald to raise money for clean water

Instagram

Carly Cott, the younger sister of cartoonist Kevin Keller and actor & # 39; Filthy Rich & # 39 ;, praises the two as the best brothers in the world for helping Charity Water raise more than $ 15,000.

Casey Cott Y Corey Cott I would do anything to help others in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, April 4, the actor best known for his role as Kevin Keller in "Riverdale" and his "Filthy rich"The actor brother showed off his clean shaven heads after committing to provide clean and safe drinking water for many.

Teaming up with Charity Water, the two brothers announced Saturday morning that they would "shave their heads" if they could raise $ 3,000 for the nonprofit. Using Corey's Instagram account, they explained that "everyone deserves to have access to clean water for many reasons, ESPECIALLY TO WASH HANDS."

Noting that "hand washing is the first defense against coronavirus," the brothers declared, "Many parts of the world do not have access to clean water, therefore they cannot defend themselves against the disease. HELP US ALL … COME WATCH US TIGHTEN OUR BOREDOME AWAY TO COLLECT MONEY FOR INCREDIBLE CHARITY

While they were aiming to raise $ 3,000, the Cotts found a total of $ 15,000 in just four hours. Sharing the process of shaving his head was his sister Carly, who uploaded a series of photos of the two cutting their hair.

"I have the best brothers in the world and work for an organization that takes my breath away and inspires me on a daily basis," he wrote in a caption. "Send them a little love. We are $ 5,000 from our goal of raising $ 20,000 that will bring clean and safe drinking water to two entire communities."

Casey and Corey later shared their bald looks through their individual Instagram accounts. "You guys are epic," Casey simply captioned her post and urged people to "keep donating." Meanwhile, Corey exclaimed, "We made it! We raised $ 15K in 4 hours and got a good buzz. Thanks to everyone who donated! Now I can finally play my dream role of & # 39; Flashback Walter White & # 39 ; in & # 39; Breaking Bad Live! The musical! & # 39; OUR GOAL IS 20K for @charitywater. "