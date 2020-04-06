The star of & # 39; Aliens & # 39; Jay Benedict dies of Covid-19 complications

WENN

The British actor died at the age of 68 years "due to complications from a Covid-19 infection", as the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aliens"star Jay Benedict He died at the age of 68 years after contracting the coronavirus.

The American actor, who also appeared in "The dark knight rises"he passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, according to a statement posted on his official website.

"It is with deep pain that we must announce Jay's death on April 4 due to complications from a COVID-19 infection," the statement read.

Benedict played Russ Jordan in "Aliens," a character who only appeared in a major role at the launch of the special edition of the film, but who was a familiar face on British television, who appeared on shows such as the soap opera. "Emmerdale"and the mysterious drama"Jonathan Creek"

However, his best known role was John Kieffer, an officer in the US Army. USA And friend of Michael KitchenChief Superintendent Christopher Foyle in two episodes of ITV period drama "Foyle's War"

Benedict was married to the actress Phoebe Scholfield, with whom he had two children, and together they ran Sync or Swim, a company that provides automated post-production dialogue replacement services for film and television productions, including "Downton AbbeyHe also had a daughter from a previous marriage.

After the news of his death, several stars of British television paid tribute to him on Twitter, with "& # 39; Allo & # 39; Allo!"Actress Vicki Michelle Y "Just fools and horses"unconditional John Challis among those who mourn his passing.