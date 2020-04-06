"The Short History of the Long Road" Hitting on Demand This Summer – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Winning title of last year's Tribeca Film Festival The short history of the long road will hit VOD on June 16 through FilmRise. Written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy, the film tells the story of Nola (Sabrina Carpenter), a teenager who grew up living in a van with her beloved father Clint (Steven Ogg), two nomads against the world. When the tragedy occurs, Nola faces the reality that life as a stranger may not be her only option.

The film is also expected to open in theaters on June 12 before its digital release. The short history of the long road won a Special Jury Mention for Best Screenplay in Tribeca last year.

"When we made the movie, the United States was in a different time and place," said Ani Simon-Kennedy. "Nola's journey shows us that the only way forward is for all of us to support each other and weave our own safety nets to catch each other."

The film will be available on demand to stream or download on iTunes, Prime Video, GooglePlay, and Microsoft, as well as cable and satellite TV providers, including Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and Direct TV.

Sabrina Carpenter plays Nola, alongside Steven Ogg, Maggie Siff, Jashaun St. John, Rusty Schwimmer, and Danny Trejo.

Written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy, The short history of the long road It was produced by Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Darren Dean, Bettina Kadoorie, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Cailin Yatsko, and Dominique Telson. The EPs are Fred Bernstein, Dave Conlon, Shaohua Huang, Sasha Klupchak, Harris McCabe, Robert Menzies, Stu Pollard, Eric Schultz, Krios Song, Dan Wong, and Na Yang.