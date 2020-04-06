Home Entertainment The Real's Jeannie Mai engages Jeezy – Twitter Reactions

The Real's Jeannie Mai engages Jeezy – Twitter Reactions

Jeannie Mai and her hip hop boyfriend Jeezy are engaged, MTO news has confirmed

The best-selling rapper / philanthropist knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend from the talk show last week, on March 27. People magazine first reported on their engagement.

Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, 42, told the mag that she originally planned to propose to Jeannie, 41, during a trip the couple planned to take to Vietnam.

