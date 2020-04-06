The Real's Jeannie Mai engages Jeezy – Twitter Reactions

Jeannie Mai and her hip hop boyfriend Jeezy are engaged, MTO news has confirmed

The best-selling rapper / philanthropist knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend from the talk show last week, on March 27. People magazine first reported on their engagement.

Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, 42, told the mag that she originally planned to propose to Jeannie, 41, during a trip the couple planned to take to Vietnam.

But the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) ruined his plans. So the rapper of the trap decided to surprise Jeannie by proposing to her while the two were quarantined together at their home in Los Angeles.

Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose, "Mai's manager tells PEOPLE." Instead, Jay decided to bring Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

Here is the photo of Jeannie and her ring. congratulations

But whenever there is good news, the haters come out. Here are some Twitter reactions: