The Open: Tommy Fleetwood Supports Decision to Cancel Event in 2020 | Golf News

"Everyone's safety is the top priority first, and we will have to look forward to an incredible event in 2021."

















Tommy Fleetwood understands the decision to cancel The Open in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, but admits he is sad to miss one of the best events on the calendar.

Tommy Fleetwood has endorsed R & A's decision to cancel The Open and is already looking forward to Royal St George's masterpiece next year.

Fleetwood is fully aware that R,amp;A CEO Martin Slumbers faced "an incredibly difficult decision," but understands that safety is paramount amid the coronavirus pandemic and believes tournament officials made the right decision. .

"Disappointing is probably not the right word, but I guess it's sad," said Fleetwood. Sky Sports News. "These are unprecedented and very difficult times that none of us have ever experienced before. But with Wimbledon, and now the cancellation of The Open, it just shows how severe these times are."

Fleetwood played alongside Shane Lowry in the final group during last year's contest.

"It's tough news. It's The Open and it's the best event of the year for a lot of people. It must have been an incredibly difficult decision to make, but the good news is that we'll still be able to play The 149th Open. It's clearly what's best in this moment, and you just have to take things as they come.

"I have said many times that if I could win an event and then never choose a club again, it would be The Open. We just have to accept the decision and follow the advice we are receiving."

"Everyone's safety is the top priority first, and we will only have to wait for an incredible event in 2021. We will still be able to play at Royal St George & # 39; s, so it's not that it was canceled immediately, it's just been delayed one year.

"The opportunity will remain the same, the event will remain the same, and playing at The Open at home will remain an honor and a privilege and I look forward to that next year."

The Masters and PGA Championship have already been postponed and are now likely to be rescheduled for later in the year, and Fleetwood would appreciate the opportunity to return to competitive golf even if it means playing without spectators.

"The summer is getting calmer, for sure," added Fleetwood, who was a finalist for Shane Lowry at The Open at Royal Portrush last year. "Personally, I haven't researched it too much, but it's obviously moving forward and more events are being canceled. But we're doing the right thing and it's difficult for the decision makers."

Shane Lowry poses with Claret Jug after winning The Open last year at Royal Portrush

"I know Martin Slumbers has waited for it for a while before deciding to cancel or postpone later than other events, but I didn't see anything wrong with that. You just have to be prepared for any decision, and when these announcements are made to plan accordingly or just follow it and see what comes next.

"You don't want to take anything for granted, and it's still important that we all take care of ourselves and keep doing the right things. But when things get back on the calendar, you can plan and feel like there's light in At the End of the Tunnel.

"When we get out the other side, the world will be a slightly different place, but it will be nice when we all get through this together and start to regain some sort of normalcy."

"Whether you play in front of the spectators or not, when you try to play all the majors and a Ryder Cup in a short space of time towards the end of the year, it is very difficult to schedule everything and get them all,quot; But go back and play golf It would be a good way to start the end of the year. "