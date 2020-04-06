The official death toll from coronavirus is probably much lower than reality – BGR

%MINIFYHTML9fce8e5a541ae81af03d69471b84ba8376%

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the United States, resulting in another growth day in the number of confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of confirmed cases, as of Monday afternoon, is now over 356,000, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has also seen more than 10,500 confirmed coronavirus deaths to date. However, officials say the official death toll does not include all those who died from COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As bad as the new coronavirus outbreak seems to be sweeping the globe right now, and preparing to plunge the US. USA In its deadliest week, as the number of confirmed cases and deaths is expected to peak in the coming days, you probably won't even know how bad it really is.

Health experts and public officials now warn that, despite how bleak the official death toll from the virus has been, it has in fact become quite bleak with more than 10,500 reported deaths in the US. USA As of Monday, those numbers almost certainly don't count for everyone who succumbs to the coronavirus. For example, the only time the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They attribute a death to the virus is when the presence of the virus has been confirmed by a laboratory test. This is why CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said, speaking about the current death toll in the United States: "We know this is an understatement."

As if that wasn't bad enough, a variety of epidemiologists, medical examiners, funeral directors, and nursing home representatives have said The Washington Post that countless people died in the US USA in the early days of the outbreak, when the evidence was still frustratingly limited. And it's a problem that persists today in places like nursing homes, where resources and staffing are scarce.

But the reasons why the official death toll from the virus is counting victims for sure don't even stop there. Some forensic doctors believe that testing the dead for the presence of the virus is a waste of a test that could be used on someone who is still alive. Also, even when people get tested, it sometimes throws a false negative.

This is certainly not intended to cast opinions on frontline health care workers who risk their lives to try to control the pandemic. Rather, our lack of a complete picture of the virus's full scope comes mostly from decisions made at the macro level, such as the unsystematic and still insufficient approach to testing by federal officials, which in turn hampers our ability. Obtaining a complete picture of the coronavirus.

"Based on the best recent information on limited evidence and considerable false-negative rates, we are probably underestimating the number of deaths," said Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean of health sciences at the University of West Virginia. Send.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock