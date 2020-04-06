The notebook and more movies we love to watch this week on E!

Time to grab a blanket, order a pizza, and tune in to E! to see one of your favorite movies.

This week, E! offers you nothing but romantic comedies, romantic movies, and hilarious comedies as part of our Movies We Love.

Since many of you may be working from home, don't be afraid as we have the perfect movie schedule list to get you through the week.

If you're in the mood to laugh out loud, you don't want to miss movies like That awkward moment Y Couples retreat.

We also have some setbacks that will hit the spot if you're looking for nostalgia, like the classic for teens. She is all that.

There are also many movies with stars like Zac Efronor Emma Stone in movies like 17 again Y Easy one.

And although all those movies present a bit of romance, if you want to lean towards the romantic genre, take your scarves because we have The notebook Y The wedding planner It is coming.

Check out the movies we love this week below or check them out here.

Stay healthy and entertaining by tuning into E!