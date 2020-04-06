The new US Navy stealth nuclear powered submarine. USA Join the fleet – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA Announced that a new advanced multi-mission nuclear stealth advanced submarine has joined the fleet.

Although the traditional public commissioning ceremony was canceled for public health security and due to restrictions on large public gatherings, the Navy administratively commissioned the USS Delaware and transitioned the ship to normal operations.

"This Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will continue the proud naval heritage of the State of Delaware and the ships that have borne its name," said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly. "I am confident that the crew of this state-of-the-art platform will continue this tradition, facing the many challenges of today's complex world with the professionalism and agility on which Americans depend on warriors of silent service."

Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of the Submarine Forces, said he is pleased to welcome the ship to the US submarine fleet. USA And contribute to its incomparable superiority in submarine combat.

"The United States Navy values ​​the support of all those who contributed to today's momentous milestone and will look for a future opportunity to commemorate this special event," said Caudle. “Sailors on the USS Delaware come from all corners of the nation and from all walks of life. This team, and the teams that follow, will meet all challenges with unmatched courage and perseverance to ensure that the US Submarine Force. USA Keep being the best in the world. "

The ship's sponsor, Dr. Jill Biden, congratulated everyone who played a role in delivering the USS Delaware's service.

"I know that this submarine and its crew of brave sailors will carry the steady strength of my home state wherever they go," he said. "The sailors that fill this ship are the best in the Navy, and as you embark on your many voyages, know that you and those you love are in my thoughts."

Delaware Commander-in-Chief Cmdr. Matthew Horton said that today marks the culmination of six years of hard work by the men and women who built the submarine and are preparing it to become a warship. He said he is especially grateful to the crew and their families, Dr. Biden, the USS Delaware Commissioner Committee and the Hampton Roads Navy League for all their hard work and support.

"As we do our part to maintain the nation's underwater supremacy in the future, today marks a milestone for sailors serving aboard the USS Delaware. Whether they were here for their initial crew three years ago, or simply reported, they are all strong and capable submarines ready to sail on the nation's new warship in distress, "Horton said." I am equally proud of the families who have endured during the long hours of shift work, testing and testing at sea and supported our mission with patriotism and devotion. "

This is the first time in nearly 100 years that the name "Delaware,quot; has been used for a US Navy ship. USA It is the seventh ship of the US Navy. And the first submarine, which is named after the state of Delaware. Delaware is a flexible multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven basic competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike war; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and recognition; and mining warfare.

The submarine is 377 feet long, has a 34 foot beam, and will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. It will work for over 30 years without refueling. The Delaware keel was laid on April 30, 2016, and was christened during a ceremony on October 20, 2018. It is the last Virginia Class III submarine in Block III, before the next wave of Block IV deliveries.