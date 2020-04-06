The leader of the Navy calls the fired company captain & # 39; naive & # 39; or & # 39; stupid & # 39;

WASHINGTON (AP) – On an extraordinary side punctuated with profanity, the top navy leader accused the sacked commander of COVID's USS Theodore Roosevelt of being "too naive or too stupid,quot; to be in charge of an aircraft carrier. He delivered the criticism to the sailors who cheered for the skipper who left last week.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly harshly criticized Captain Brett E. Crozier, and by implication the crew members who had vocally supported him, in a long and passionate speech aboard the ship, which is next to the dock in Guam. Crew members are being removed from the ship to be tested for the coronavirus. At least 155 of the 4,865 crew members have tested positive, and the carrier is sidelined.

While biasing Crozier, Modly also admonished the crew. He suggested that by cheering for Crozier when he left the airline last week, they were overlooking his most basic duty to defend American interests.

"So think about that when you cheer up the man on the ship who exposed you to that," he said. "I understand that you love the boy. It is good that you love it. But you are not required to love it. "

Modly urged the crew to stop complaining about their situation, which the Navy said seemed weak. He suggested that some on board the Roosevelt, including Crozier, had forgotten what mattered most.

"It is the mission of the ship that matters," he said. "You all know this, but in my opinion, your Captain lost sight of this and intentionally compromised critical information about his condition to draw more attention to his situation."

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. —Alex Brandon / AP, File

Modly relieved Crozier of command of the ship last week, saying he had lost confidence in him for showing "extremely poor judgment,quot; in widely distributing a letter calling for an accelerated evacuation of the crew. The firing became a hot political issue, with Democrats saying Crozier was unfairly fired for defending his sailors, and President Donald Trump denouncing Crozier and endorsing Modly.

Modly's comments on Sunday added fuel to the political fire, with at least one member of Congress urging him to be fired.

An unofficial transcript of Modly's comments, as well as an audio recording, were widely circulated on the Internet on Monday, demonstrating the slippery landscape that Modly accused Crozier of not surfing. Hours after the latest furor broke out, Modly issued a brief statement saying that he supported his comments but had not heard a recording and was therefore unable to confirm every detail in the transcript.

"The spoken words were from the heart and meant to them," Modly said, referring to the crew. “I endorse every word I said, including, sadly, any profanity that may have been used to emphasize. Anyone who has served on a Navy ship would understand. I ask, but don't expect, that people will read them in their entirety. "

Modly, a 1983 Naval Academy graduate, became Acting Secretary of the Navy last November after Richard Spencer was removed from office. Spencer got caught up in a fight over the war crimes case of a Navy SEAL, Eddie Gallagher, whose bid to restore his SEAL status became an issue championed by Trump.

In his comments aboard the Roosevelt, Modly raised issues that would likely please Trump. He accused the media, for example, of manipulating a political agenda to divide the country and embarrass the Navy. He said China "was not forthcoming,quot; about the coronavirus when it started spreading there months ago, echoing Trump's repeated statement that China could have done more to prevent a pandemic.

And Modly invoked the name of Trump's top Democratic challenger Joe Biden, noting that the former vice president had said Modly's decision to fire Crozier was almost criminal. "I assure you, it wasn't," Modly said.

Modly said Crozier should have known his letter would leak to the media, allowing information about the ship's compromised condition to be released. If Crozier did not believe this would be the result, he was "too naive or too stupid to be an officer in command of a ship like this."

Modly also accused Crozier of betraying his duty as an officer.

"It was a betrayal," said Modly. "And I can tell you something else, because he did that, he put it on the public forum and now it's become a huge controversy in Washington D.C. and across the country."

Shortly after reports of Modly's allegations against Crozier began circulating in the media on Monday morning, some Democrats responded. A prominent Democrat on Capitol Hill. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Modly was out of line.

"According to the transcript I read, Secretary Modly's comments were completely inappropriate and were below the Secretary of the Navy's office," Kaine said in a written statement. "It is deeply disappointing that he delivered a speech aboard a US aircraft carrier. Suggesting that Captain Crozier could be 'stupid' and criticizing the media for trying to report the truth. These dedicated sailors deserve better for their leadership. "

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia and a former member of the Navy, asked that Modly be fired for her comments, saying they show she is "not fit,quot; to lead the Navy.

Chief Navy Admiral Mike Gilday ordered a preliminary investigation into events related to crew management in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 cases. The recommendations and conclusions of Admiral Robert Burke, vice president of naval operations, were expected to be presented to Gilday on Monday.

