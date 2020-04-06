The latest social media from Sara Ali Khan will keep you hooked

In the unprecedented times of home quarantine, the stars are engaged in various activities to keep themselves busy. From housework to training, we've been inundated with videos of actors abandoning their glamorous avatars to face social estrangement like a pro.

They have also been scrolling through their phone galleries to give us a great throwback with vacation photos, photos, and videos that have been kept hooked. The last to get attention is Sara Ali Khan, who released a video of her dance session. The young actor is seen dancing gracefully to Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe and we have to say that this girl can surely dance.

Watch her video below and tell us what you think of her movements.