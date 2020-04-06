‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to start producing full episodes remotely from Montana will remain in the originals until summer – Deadline

Starting today, Kelly Clarkson's show It will produce one full remote episode per week from Montana, where host Kelly Clarkson has taken refuge with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. In them, Clarkson will conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and people from the communities who do their part. There will also be more deliveries of "Kellyoke Bath" (you can see a delivery below the publication)

Clarkson has been filming updates to "Montana Messages" from the ranch where he takes refuge with his family during the coronavirus pandemic. The video segments originated online and, as of last week, were incorporated into Kelly Clarkson's show episodes that are broadcast on television.

Since the massive shutdown of Hollywood production three weeks ago, Kelly Clarkson's show has continued to air new episodes. It had a stack of episodes in the can and a series of episodes that had been previously scheduled but were prioritized for coverage of the current event. Between these episodes, which will receive updates from "Montana Messages," and Montana's newly produced full episodes, Kelly Clarkson's show is on track to air new installments for the remainder of the broadcast season.

Additionally, Kelly Clarkson's show is taking the rare step of staying in the originals for the summer, with the June release of The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions, which will begin production in early summer at a recording studio in Los Angeles. The summer installment of the talk show will air Monday through Friday and will include all new Kellyoke segments, celebrity interviews, and exclusive shows such as Good Neighbor, #OBSESSED, Rad Humans, and # WhatI’mLiking.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has already been renewed for a second season, is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers.