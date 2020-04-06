The Hollywood sign was NOT changed to say "Stay Home,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News The Hollywood sign was NOT changed to say "Stay Home,quot; – Up...

The Hollywood sign was NOT changed to say "Stay Home" – Up News Info Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The photos and video of the Hollywood sign are changed to say "Stay Home,quot; feels appropriate since all of California is ordered to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but unfortunately, it's just movie magic.

(Credit: Tomash Kuzmytskyi / Instagram @tomashvfx)

Images purporting to be of the Hollywood sign circulate on Twitter and Instagram, showing the iconic "Hollywood,quot; changed to say "Stay home." A reply to a tweet said it was false and included a photo of the sign taken the same day.

Tomash Kuzmytskyi, who created the video, said he hoped someone would actually change it, since it was a few years ago to read "Hollyweed,quot;. Kuzmytskyi says that his company, The Kroot, works in visual effects and has previously worked for Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Kuzmytskyi says that when someone asks him what he did during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, in addition to eating and using toilet paper, he can now say, “yes. I did something."

A woman with gloves poses under the Hollywood sign in Hollywood on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). – The President of the United States, on March 22, said he had ordered the deployment of 4,000 hospital bed capacity emergency medical stations to coronavirus hot spots throughout the United States. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)

The hiking areas around and leading to the Hollywood sign were closed last month to prevent people from congregating on trails and streets in hot weather. However, the sign can still be seen at some distance from most of Hollywood, the surrounding neighborhoods, and Highway 101.

