The Great Barrier Reef is bleaching again. It is becoming more widespread.

SYDNEY, Australia – When Terry Hughes surveyed the Great Barrier Reef four years ago from a small plane, mapping coral bleaching and death from water warmed by climate change, he hoped such a rare and heartbreaking scene would not repeat itself anytime soon. .
But rising temperatures sent it back into the air in 2017, when the reef bleached again. Then he returned last month, reaching another devastating conclusion: The reef was being devastated by bleaching once again, this time in an even wider area.
"It is the first time that we have seen severely bleached reefs along the entire reef, particularly the coastal reefs," said Professor Hughes, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University. "Those are laundered everywhere."
New aerial data from Professor Hughes and other scientists released Monday show example after example of overheating and damage along the reef, a 1,500-mile natural wonder. The survey is equivalent to an updated x-ray for a dying patient, with disease markers such as the telltale white of the coral that has lost its color, visible from the air and water.
Massive bleaching indicates that corals are under intense stress from the waters around them, that have become increasingly hot.
The world's oceans, which absorb 93 percent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases that humans send into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels, are heating up 40 percent faster on average than scientists estimated ago. six years.
According to a recent study, 2019 was the hottest year on record for the world's oceans.
For corals, the stress of these increasingly warmer waters generally leads to death. In the past, they could have recovered after the water cooled, a process that could take 10 to 15 years. Now, however, a wide range of coral reef species worldwide are experiencing mass extinctions.
Approximately 30 percent of the corals on the Great Barrier Reef died after bleaching in 2016, which was the worst of five separate bleaching events since 1998.
This year's bleaching, which was documented by surveying 1,036 sections of the reef, appears to rank second only in 2016, according to Professor Hughes.
"We are amazed at the rate of this acceleration in laundering," he said. "We had a 14-year gap between 2002 and 2016, and now in five years we have had three serious events."
The Great Barrier Reef is not completely dead: it is large enough to support healthy strips of coral. But in many areas of the reef, for miles and miles, corals that were once colorful are now white, brittle and broken, or gray and covered in unsightly bacteria.
They are sensitive creatures. Corals are small polyps that gather algae that convert sunlight into food, forming colorful colonies that build a limestone structure, a reef, on which to live. They thrive in warm water, but only up to a point: just two or three degrees Fahrenheit from overheating can kill little creatures.
Temperatures in February, during the southern hemisphere summer, were well above that. It was the warmest month on record for water temperatures near the reef, with readings in some places peaking at more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit above average for the time of year.
Professor Hughes said that the heat waves of recent years were creating a cumulative effect that was dramatically altering the composition of the reef.
Species most likely to bleach and die are deer horn corals and other root and branch corals with spaces that allow many types of fish to swim and gain protection. Species that appear strong enough to survive tend to be dome-shaped corals, known as brain corals, which play a role in protecting against coastal erosion but are less valuable to fish and other wildlife.
"This is a transition from great diversity and many species, to less diversity, with fewer harder species," said Professor Hughes.
The domino effect could be significant. Hundreds of millions of people obtain their protein primarily from reef fish such as coral trout, which is already being affected by bleaching events in the Great Barrier Reef. Many scientists fear that the loss of that food supply could turn into a humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, scientists conducting research in March before the coronavirus outbreak forced the blockades said they were sad and frustrated at what they witnessed at sea.
Tracy Ainsworth, a marine biologist at the University of New South Wales, was working with a team on Heron Island, in the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef that was bleached this year for the first time.
Corals began showing signs of stress in January, he said, around the same time as Australia's wildfire crisis reached its peak.
After a period of cooler weather in February, overheating continued from late February through March, and scientists found dead corals in shallow reef habitats and bleached on deeper reef slopes believed to be better protected.
It was in many ways what Professor Ainsworth expected.
"It is frustrating to continue to see reports of bleaching as a surprise," he said.
He noted that scientists had warned 20 years ago that coral reefs would be at risk if humans didn't tackle climate change, adding that many people living near them believed in science at the time and now demand to know why not. more is being done. .
"We are going to continue reporting the decline and recording the change in reefs and telling people what they already know about how corals die," said Professor Ainsworth. "Isn't it about time we started telling you more than that?"