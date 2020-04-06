The Great Barrier Reef is bleaching again. It is becoming more widespread.

SYDNEY, Australia – When Terry Hughes surveyed the Great Barrier Reef four years ago from a small plane, mapping coral bleaching and death from water warmed by climate change, he hoped such a rare and heartbreaking scene would not repeat itself anytime soon. .

But rising temperatures sent it back into the air in 2017, when the reef bleached again. Then he returned last month, reaching another devastating conclusion: The reef was being devastated by bleaching once again, this time in an even wider area.

"It is the first time that we have seen severely bleached reefs along the entire reef, particularly the coastal reefs," said Professor Hughes, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University. "Those are laundered everywhere."

New aerial data from Professor Hughes and other scientists released Monday show example after example of overheating and damage along the reef, a 1,500-mile natural wonder. The survey is equivalent to an updated x-ray for a dying patient, with disease markers such as the telltale white of the coral that has lost its color, visible from the air and water.