The film Coronavirus is being developed by director Eric Spade Rivas.

A coronavirus pandemic movie is in the works of director Eric Spade Rivas.

The filmmaker, who directed the "Vamp Biker" series, told page 6 of the New York Post that he began filming a project on the COVID-19 crisis, despite the fact that its actors were isolated.

Rivas said he filmed footage of the empty city over the weekend from his car and the actors, including the porn star. Ron Jeremy and nightlife member Noel Ashman send him clips of themselves performing their scenes, which he is editing together.

The film, titled "duke of york"This is a cowardly movie producer trying to trick a director into killing an Asian actor in the wrong attempt to get revenge on the disease.

"It is a kind of stance against xenophobia, and also about people's despair during this time," Rivas explained.

Political and media figures, including the American leader Donald trump, have been criticized for their rhetoric around the global health crisis, with the US president describing COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" and the "Kung flu," apparently referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where it began. the outbreak in December (19)

The project launch date is unknown.