The discovery of the investigation plans the follow-up of the "King Tiger" of Netflix – Deadline

Investigation Discovery is getting into the Tiger king deal. The anchorman is plotting a follow-up to the Netflix series.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, which launched on Netflix on March 20 and has become one of the most talked about streamer titles, tells the story of Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and the world of big cats in North America , as well as an alleged murder. plot.

ID is now delving into the mystery with Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic, asking questions like whether Carole Baskin was a selfless protector of animals or if she orchestrated the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

The network claims it will reveal the "secrets" that only Joe Exotic knows and features exclusive images that have not been released. He will also ask what skeletons Joe hides, if his conviction is justified, who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI know and what secrets are hidden within the walls of Doc Antle.

Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic It is produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan as executive producers and Rebecca Sirmons as executive co-producer.

Viewers are understandably enthralled by Netflix Tiger kingbut the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more, "said Henry Schleiff, ID of the group's president, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America." Identification is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama, with a missing husband, a hitman, and the illegal exotic animal business. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions viewers demand to be answered. "