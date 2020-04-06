The Buccaneers had a name of & # 39; operation & # 39; super secret to your search for Tom Brady

If you build it, will he come?

The Buccaneers' interest in Tom Brady was not immediately apparent throughout free agency, and was only confirmed once it was learned that Tampa Bay signed him on a contract. That didn't mean that Jason Licht and the rest of the Bucs' office weren't hot after him.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs called their search to sign Brady "Operation: Joe Jackson without shoes." The name was established because the probability of Brady leaving New England and his six rings for Tampa Bay, a team with a lifetime winning percentage of .387, was equal to "Joe Jackson coming out of a cornfield in Iowa,quot; , according to the Times. . So it goes without saying that Tampa Bay's hopes of landing Brady seem to be not particularly high.

The name "operation,quot; was coined by Buccaneers' director of player personnel, John Spytek, who is also a former teammate of Brady's at the University of Michigan.

Jackson was one of the focal points of the 1989 "Field of Dreams,quot; classic and a member of the 1919 White Sox team (known as the Black Sox) who were accused of launching the World Series amid a settlement scandal. of game.

In early March, Brady and the Buccaneers struck a deal for a two-year, $ 50 million contract, and everything is fully guaranteed. The 43-year-old future quarterback left the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft behind after 20 seasons and six Lombardi Trophies (and nine overall Super Bowl appearances).

While there is no certainty of what the combination of Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will look like, Tampa Bay's love for Brady is already evident.