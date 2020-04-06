The body of the man found on the Capitol grounds outside the Texas Workforce Commission building – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A deceased man was found on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol on Monday.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the man's death after a security guard discovered the body near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Capitol complex, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building.

The agency did not identify the man or say what caused his death.

Sergeant Victor Taylor said the man was not a state employee and that it is typical for Rangers to investigate possible crimes on the Capitol grounds.

