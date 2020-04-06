The best thing I saw on Twitch today was a bike messenger through Manhattan

%MINIFYHTMLcc588721646bd8a73e43f4161f4854ad75%

New York City is empty these days. The streets have calmed down; the normal bustle of pedestrians is non-existent, and traffic noise has mainly turned into almost constant ambulance sirens. Most of us are curled up, hibernating until this plague season turns into something new. One person who is not is Miekii, a New York City bike messenger who is still out and about delivering food to people across Manhattan for Uber Eats.

I stumbled across your IRL stream this afternoon. It's refreshingly different from the other channels in the category because you can see a portrait of New York as it changes over the course of a day. Miekii goes live every day around 11 a.m. ET, according to the schedule published on its channels page, and transmits its routes. And lately, that has acquired an additional resonance: I cannot leave my apartment, but I can still see how it is now in my city. And Miekii is a comforting presence. The audience is tied to his chest through GoPro, and at each stop, he never fails to point out why he likes that particular part of town. It is not a tour, exactly. It is more of an active and vocal appreciation for a place that you clearly love. It is soothing.

I haven't been to Manhattan in at least a month. That's very strange to me because I used to travel there for work, events and things like that more than a few times a week. It was part of my routine, which has been suspended. Seeing Miekii cycling around the city felt comforting, in a way; All that steel and glass will go nowhere, even if they are empty and the streets are silent. Miekii drives around 30 miles per day, delivering eight to 15 orders in one day. Today, he made 10 in about five and a half hours. I have not left the four walls of my apartment in days, but I feel a little happier: I saw the interior of a restaurant for the first time in a month. It is reassuring to know that life goes on, and it is comforting to see what is happening, even now, through all of this.