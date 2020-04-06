The & # 39; Friends & # 39; show Reunion managed to record itself before the Coronavirus blockade

WENN / Guillermo Proano

During an appearance on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, cast member Matt LeBlanc says he and his castmates have teamed up to film the HBO Max special, which will air in May.

The highly anticipated "Friends" reunion show recorded before the coronavirus closed, according to the actor Matt LeBlanc.

The HBO Max special will air next month (May 2020), as scheduled, despite initial fears that it would be suspended until after the pandemic, and now LeBlanc has revealed that he and his co-stars managed to drop the program before everyone was forced to act – isolation.

A new episode of "appeared on Monday, April 6"Kelly Clarkson's show"Filmed before the pop star took off to Montana to await the pandemic, the actor says," We rejoined the band without the instruments. "

"(We were) all six together, talking about the old days."