The & # 39; After Hours & # 39; Weeknd's continues to top the Billboard 200 in its second week

Weekend"After Hours" does not move on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending April 2. The Canadian star spends two weeks on this week's chart after the album amasses 138,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

Of the sum, 86,000 are in SEA units and 47,000 are in album sales. Meanwhile, 4,000 are in TEA units. It's fueled by the addition of three new songs to the set on Monday, March 30 that led people to stream more for the album.

Behind number 2 is 5 seconds of summer& # 39; Calm & # 39 ;, which marks the fifth album among the group's 10 best on the Billboard 200 list. "Calm" wins 133,000 equivalent album units, with 113,000 in album sales, 19,000 in SEA units and 1,000 in TEA units. In addition, the album tops the list of major album sales.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert"Eternal Atake" drops to number 3 with an additional 84,000 equivalent album units. At number 4 is Dua Lipa, who gets his first album in the top 10 with his second effort "Future Nostalgia". Obtains 66,000 equivalent album units. pearl jam"Gigaton", his first studio album since 2013, opens at n. # 5 with 63,000 equivalent album units earned.

Old top-chart Lil baby"My Turn" dives from No. 3 to No. 6 with 53,000 equivalent album units, while Bad bunnyThe "YHLQMDLG" falls from No. 4 to No. 7 with 51,000 units.

PartyNextDoor"PartyMobile" is ranked number 8 with 50,000 equivalent album units. Joining others in the Top 10 are Roddy RicchFormer No. 1 "Please excuse me for being antisocial" and Joyner Lucas& # 39; "ADHD". "Please excuse me for being antisocial" drops from No. 6 to No. 9 after earning 40,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Lucas' first studio album makes the Billboard 200 chart for the first time with 39,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending April 2, 2020):

"After hours" – Weekend (247,000 units) "Calm" – 5 seconds of summer (133,000 pieces) "Eternal Atake" – Lil Uzi Vert (84,000 units) "Future nostalgia" – Dua Lipa (66,000 pieces) "Gigaton" – pearl jam (63,000 units) "My turn" – Lil baby (53,000 units) "YHLQMDLG" – Bad bunny (51,000 units) "PartyMobile" – PartyNextDoor (50,000 pieces) "Excuse me for being antisocial" – Roddy Ricch (40,000 units) "ADHD" – Joyner Lucas (39,000 pieces)