The 3 best places to mark barbecue in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best grill shops in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Detroit area shoppers generally spend more in restaurants in the spring than any other time of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending on Detroit-area restaurants increased to $ 387,194 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% more than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Delay the BQ bar

First on the list is Slows Bar BQ. Located at 2138 Michigan Ave. In Millenium Village, the beer bar and traditional American place, offering barbecue and more, is the most popular barbecue place in Detroit, with four stars out of 2,043 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vicki's Bar-B-Q

Next up is Core City's Vicki Bar-B-Q, located at 3845 W. Warren Ave. With four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the place to rate barbecue has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sterling Old Style BBQ

Franklin Park's Old Sterling Barbeque, located at 18241 Plymouth Road, is another top pick, with Yelpers leading the way for soul food and roasting five stars out of 51 reviews.

