Tesla working on manufacturing fans from auto parts – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Tesla engineers are working on a fan made primarily of auto parts, according to a YouTube video the automaker posted on Sunday.

In the video, engineers at Tesla Engineering show prototypes and a schematic that presents the proposed fan design while explaining how they are reusing various auto parts for much-needed medical devices.

"We want to use parts that we know very well, we know reliability and we can go very fast and they are available in volume," said Tesla engineering director Joseph Mardall in the four-minute video, which has accumulated more than 1.5 million visits in less than 24 hours. Mardall stood in front of a diagram stating that many of the parts in the fan design are used in Tesla vehicles.

A prototype fan placed on a table in the lab included a "mixing chamber,quot; that, according to a Tesla engineer, was part of Tesla automobiles.

Another, more complete prototype shown later in the video used a Model 3 touchscreen, as well as Model 3 vehicle control machinery, according to other Tesla employees in the video.

Instead of the usual Model 3 displays, the ventilator display showed plot lines of what a patient's lung activity would be as a function of the pressure, flow, and volume of air entering and leaving the pump.

The prototype ventilator includes a backup battery and a self-contained air supply that could allow it to run when not plugged into the hospital's oxygen and power supplies. According to the video, these must provide 20 to 40 minutes during which a patient can be transferred from one place to another in a hospital.

Tesla employees in the video did not indicate when the fan they are working on could be ready for mass production. The company also did not immediately respond to requests for more details about the project.

Tesla engineers have spoken with the fan maker Medtronic's engineers, according to both companies, but it was unclear how much, if any, Medtronic's involvement in the fan project featured in the video.

Separately, SpaceX, the commercial space company also led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is playing a critical part for Medtronic fans, according to Medtronic.

Musk has previously downplayed the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 6, he tweeted "Coronavirus panic is silly,quot; for its more than 30 million followers.

Other automakers, including General Motors and Ford, have started working on fans using designs from medical technology companies.

