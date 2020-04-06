Tesla shows a fan with Model 3 technology

%MINIFYHTML3e9e405d32daea01686e8fb6674f106476%

Tesla has shared an update on the fan that it is developing to address the shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new video posted on the company's YouTube channel, Tesla engineers show two versions of the ventilator, a prototype model with its components placed on a desk, as well as a packaged model that shows what it might look like when used by a hospital. . Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to build the fans last month after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked for the company's help.

Tesla has come under fire for trying to invent a new fan instead of using an existing design, but the video helps explain his reasoning. "We want to use parts that we know really well, we know the reliability of … and they are available in bulk," explains one of Tesla's engineers. The company's fan design reuses multiple components of its cars, including the Model 3's infotainment display and computer, as well as a part used in the Model S suspension system. In theory, the use of these components should help speed up the development and manufacturing process of the machines.

Tesla is also not alone in trying to develop a new fan design. Yesterday, The Guardian They reported that British companies are raising resources as they have been developing their own fan designs. A high-profile manufacturer is Dyson, who received an order for 10,000 fans from the British government. However, as of yesterday, Dyson's design has yet to receive regulatory approval from relevant authorities, according to The Guardian.

In the USA In the US, automakers Ford and General Motors have announced plans to make ventilators and other equipment vital to the medical community. Ford is working with GE's health care division to try to make a "simplified version,quot; of its fans, while GM has partnered with Ventec Life Systems to help increase production on its machines.

In addition to developing his own fan design, Musk says he also buy FDA approved "fans,quot; and sending them to organizations that need them. However, when NYC Health and Hospitals tweeted to thank the CEO For the "essential,quot; team, others pointed out that what is shown in the photo were BPAP (two-level positive airway pressure) machines, which are not as useful for intensive care units, according to The Financial Times.

Musk has faced a wave of criticism for his responses to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has included minimizing its severity, suggesting in a tweet that children are immune to the virus and trying to keep the Tesla factory in California open in violation of a refuge. -make an order.

Despite Musk's early skepticism about the virus, at least Tesla's latest video shows that the company's work on fans is progressing.