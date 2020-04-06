Tekashi 6ix9ine jokes about snitching on Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine has just been released from prison, and wasted no time in telling a joke that he was making fun of.

TSR published a story about the mayor of Los Angeles offering rewards to residents who do business that violate the city's order to stay home.

"Coming to the rescue," Tekashi wrote below the post.

The rapper, of course, is referring to his snitch on his co-defendants, members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, in exchange for a lighter sentence. He initially faced up to 47 years in prison on RICO charges, but his sentence was significantly reduced after counting it.

Tekashi is serving the rest of his 24-month sentence under house arrest after a judge gave him permission due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tekashi has a pre-existing condition, asthma, which puts him at increased risk for complications if he ever contracted the virus.

He is reportedly recording two albums, one in English and one in Spanish.