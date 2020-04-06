Tekashi 6ix9ine jokes about snitching on Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine has just been released from prison, and wasted no time in telling a joke that he was making fun of.

TSR published a story about the mayor of Los Angeles offering rewards to residents who do business that violate the city's order to stay home.

"Coming to the rescue," Tekashi wrote below the post.

