Taylor Swift has been giving her coronavirus impacted fans money at the lowest point

Taylor Swift has been using her money to help fans impacted by the Coronavirus and doing it discreetly, according to a new report from Vogue magazine. According to the publication, Taylor has quietly gifted money to several fans who have been out of work and are facing difficult times while waiting for government help. The news comes as no big surprise to Swifties who love and praise Taylor for her incredibly generous nature, and this wouldn't be the first time she's been there for her fans during her time of need. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the world and has changed the lives of millions of people around the world. Since orders to stay home affect nearly 90 percent of all Americans, many people are out of work and struggling to put food on the table.

Many Americans living at or below the poverty level (and even the working poor) depend on public schools to feed their children two meals a day. With public schools closed almost across the country, many people have worried about how those children will be fed.

As school districts and charities grow to ensure all children have food, Taylor Swift has given a strong example that celebrities not only have to help by donating to charities, but when the individual commotions of their fans they can also help directly.

You can check out Vogue's article on Taylor Swift donating $ 3,000 to at least 10 fans below.

Taylor Swift fans praised the 10-time Grammy winner for their charity and many are not surprised that she came back for them.

Taylor Swift is known for having some of the most loyal fans on earth and for the drama that has been going on with Taylor, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. Many Swifties feel that Taylor Swift has finally been vindicated, although they never doubted her integrity in the least.

