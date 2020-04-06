Suspected DUI suspect of Martinez Seriously injured in horrible highway 4 crash – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – A Martinez man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after his vehicle deviated from State Highway 4, overturned and crashed into a fire hydrant, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Brandon Correia said Michael Moore, 26, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI with injuries after being admitted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Moore, alone in his white Toyota Corolla, was heading west on Highway 4 around 4:50 p.m. Sunday just east of the Pine Street ramp when

his car veered off the highway, passed a fence, crossed Arnold Drive and turned around, landing at the hydrant.

The impact of the crash left his car a pile of twisted metal in the middle of the street and a geyser of water coming out of the cut hydrant.

Correia said investigators have determined that no other vehicles are involved.