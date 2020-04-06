Survey Reveals Approximately 1 in 5 Feels Comfortable with Nonessential Travel in 2021 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML28315693ce2431eb52cc738b3768f3e475%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The COVID-19 outbreak is hitting the travel industry hard. A new survey shows when people would like to travel again.
The Improved Points survey found that 20% said they would travel comfortably for non-essential, non-commercial travel again in 2021.
13 percent said it was May this year, and another 13 percent said June: the rest of the people surveyed dispersed during this year.
Forty-one percent said that hiring COVID-19 was their main fear, followed by the spread of the virus to family and friends.