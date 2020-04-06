Stormi Webster has the cutest nickname for mom Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster has a sweet nickname for mom Kylie Jenner.
the keeping up with the Kardashians star shared the precious name of the mascot in a video from Instagram Stories on Sunday.
"New name … mother goose," wrote the 22-year-old makeup mogul on social media when her 2-year-old baby said it over and over.
Then Kylie proceeded to call her little "baby goose,quot;. However, this is not the only nickname he has for his firstborn. During a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie and Stormi's father, Travis ScottThey revealed that they also call it "StormStorm,quot;, "Burrito,quot; and "Peanut,quot;.
Like many people, Kylie and Stormi have distanced themselves socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So how has the proud mother kept her entertained?
"I've bought him every outdoor Troll you can imagine. He has inflatable houses, water toys. He's been in the pool every day," Kylie said during a recent live Instagram video. "I got a Slip N Slide, but she's not here yet. I have everything. She's been out there every day living her best life."
Stormi has also been enjoying some sweet father-daughter moments.
Two weeks ago, Travis posted a video of himself shooting hoops with his son.
"Kylie and Travis have been co-presenters for Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's home," a source told E! News in late March. "Travis hasn't stayed every night, but he's been popping up very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and have a great system with Stormi. Kylie is happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and day-to-day activities. Kylie and Travis basically act like they're back together but they don't want to put a label on him. Neither of them is dating and enjoying each other's company while raising to Stormi. "
As for Kylie, she's been busy cooking, doing puzzles, watching Westworld, practicing personal care and reminding his followers to maintain social distance. He also recently donated $ 1 million to the coronavirus relief efforts.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
