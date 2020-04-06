Stormi Webster has the cutest nickname for mom Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster has a sweet nickname for mom Kylie Jenner.

the keeping up with the Kardashians star shared the precious name of the mascot in a video from Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"New name … mother goose," wrote the 22-year-old makeup mogul on social media when her 2-year-old baby said it over and over.

Then Kylie proceeded to call her little "baby goose,quot;. However, this is not the only nickname he has for his firstborn. During a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie and Stormi's father, Travis ScottThey revealed that they also call it "StormStorm,quot;, "Burrito,quot; and "Peanut,quot;.

Like many people, Kylie and Stormi have distanced themselves socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So how has the proud mother kept her entertained?

"I've bought him every outdoor Troll you can imagine. He has inflatable houses, water toys. He's been in the pool every day," Kylie said during a recent live Instagram video. "I got a Slip N Slide, but she's not here yet. I have everything. She's been out there every day living her best life."