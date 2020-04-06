Steven Gerrard: Rangers defer wages amid coronavirus crisis & # 39; without complications & # 39; | Football news

The players and the coaching staff reported that they only took half of their wages for three months; Gerrard says the decision to give up part of the wages was "unanimous,quot;





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said the unanimous decision to defer wages showed good leadership and responsibility.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the decision among his coaches and players to defer wages to protect the income of non-soccer staff was "obvious."

The club previously revealed that the first-team team had volunteered to temporarily forego a portion of their wages for three months, as well as to use the government's job retention scheme to ensure that other employees receive their full wages.

The players and coaching staff reportedly receive only half of their wages for three months, but will be reimbursed once soccer resumes after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gerrard told his club's Twitter account: "The players, the managers and the staff have shown good leadership and responsibility to defer wages. I think it was a no-brainer and the right thing to do."

"It is important that you show respect to everyone in the club, whatever your role is and I think we have shown a very good bond in doing this."

"I am very proud of the efforts and support of everyone at the club. It was unanimous that everyone wanted to do this."

"It is important during these difficult times that no one is experiencing financial difficulties. I am very proud as a manager that everyone is genuinely interested in making sure everyone is served."

Captain James Tavernier added: "I want to record our appreciation to each staff member for their determination and resolve during these unprecedented events.

"I am very proud of everyone's reaction at Rangers to the challenge we face across the UK and beyond.

"As a team, we insist that we work together to do everything we can to ensure the future of the football club. We are also very aware of the livelihoods and well-being of our staff."

"It was actually an easy decision for the players and top staff. Now is the time to work with unity of purpose, like the Rangers family, to ensure that everyone works together to maintain our institution. Today I am proud to be Rangers captain . "