Starz Greenlights "Black Mafia Family" by 50 Cent – Deadline

50 Cent is adding another series to its Starz drama arsenal. Premium cabler has green light Black mafia familyCurtis "50 Cent" Jackson will produce alongside Randy Huggins, who will be the writer.

Jackson revealed last year on TCA that he was developing Black mafia family drama under the general mega deal on Starz for its G-Unit Film and Television banner.

Black mafia family It is inspired by the true story of two brothers who "rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential criminal families in this country." The series follows charismatic leader Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry's business expert "Southwest T" Flenory. It sheds light on their association and how it went beyond drug trafficking and melted into the hip hop world to make them icons. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their association and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This series is rooted in "love, family, and capitalism in pursuit of the American dream."

Related story & # 39; Power & # 39; and & # 39; Outlander & # 39; push Starz to global profits while COVID-19 keeps everyone at home

"This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our life-giving partner," said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz President and CEO. "Black mafia family It has all the characteristics of a great drama, from the larger than life Flenory brothers to the mortal and high-risk world they inhabited. This series will be an incredible journey for audiences around the world. "

Jackson added: "I told you Black mafia family it came and it's going to be the biggest show on TV. Meech and Terry are legends and I'm excited to bring their story to Starz. "

Jackson's production banner G-Unit will produce Black mafia family with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson are also executive producers on the series. Original Senior Vice President of Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive who oversees the series on behalf of Starz.