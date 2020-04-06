Sports Q: Who hit the longest home run you've ever seen in person?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Who hit the longest home run you've ever seen in person?

I've seen some majestic home runs in my 40+ years as a fan and 25+ years as a sports writer, having been fortunate enough to see Jim Rice, Mo Vaughn, and of course David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez hitting some memorable bombs by The Red Sox. I remember Sam Horn hitting a home run for the PawSox in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, which cleared the concert stage in center field.

My all-time favorite home run could be Manny's tiebreaker against Francisco (K-Rod) Rodriguez and the Angels in Game 2 of the 2007 ALCS.

But the longest I have seen in person, at least according to my mind, was hit by Bo Jackson against the Red Sox at Fenway on April 23, 1989. A group of us traveled from UMaine for the next day. to the game, buying seats in the stands. So we had a great point of view when Jackson crushed Wes Gardner's very straight fastball in the second inning and almost pulled it out of Fenway in center field, hitting the top wall well behind the camera.

This video doesn't do it justice, but it gives you at least a little idea of ​​the magnitude of the explosion.

I can't remember anyone hitting a ball there sooner or later. That day the weather was terrible and the Royals won 10-0, but we could see something that we would never forget. Bo had a knack more than any athlete he's ever seen for doing that kind of thing.

What do all the others have to say? What is the longest home run you have ever seen in person? I'll hear you in the comments.