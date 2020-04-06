Someone paid $ 5.6 million for a real rocket in China – BGR

%MINIFYHTML64b85bf2dd174f5041f81bdf9e1d041476%

An unidentified bidder spent $ 5.6 to buy a real rocket and launch services on the Chinese auction site Taobao.

The auction includes the rocket, launch services, launch site access, and even custom paint work on the rocket itself.

The identity of the winning bidder has yet to be revealed.

SpaceX might be the biggest name on commercial space flight these days, but it's far from the only game in town. There are dozens of other companies that make their own rockets and for a variety of purposes. In China, on April 1, one of those rockets was sold to an anonymous bidder. The price? A cool 40 million yuan, which is about $ 5.6 million.

The auction, which raised many doubts on April Fool's Day, is apparently entirely legitimate. The winning bidder not only gets the rocket, but also launch services, launch site access, and a custom paint job on the same rocket. Not a bad way to spend $ 5.6 million, huh?

The rocket, a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) is built by a company called ExPace that, like LiveScience reports, it is a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. The auction was televised via live broadcast and the bids were taken through the Taobao action platform. Hundreds of people submitted their own offers, which required a down payment of 500,000 yuan. In total, more than two million people tuned in to watch the chaos unfold.

The anonymous buyer's plans for the rocket have yet to be revealed, but the vehicle has fairly modest capabilities. KZ-1A rockets are often used to send small satellite loads into space and are considered a low cost option for beginners for companies and organizations that need to get things into Earth orbit.

Later this month, China plans to launch a KZ-1A rocket to deliver some satellites into space, and also pay tribute to health workers in China's Wuhan City who have been battling the coronavirus pandemic for months. .

Many private space flight organizations and government-backed space agencies have seen their schedules change dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The European Space Agency has been forced to delay the launch of its next ExoMars mission until 2022, while NASA has admitted that the James Webb space telescope will likely see its own share of delays.

One mission that is still a "go,quot; is NASA's Mars 2020 mission. That adventure, which will see the launch of the Perseverance rover to Mars, remains on schedule at this time, and while that could certainly change, NASA seems determined to launch the rover this year rather than wait until 2022 for the next launch window. from Mars. We'll keep our fingers crossed so NASA can get to the date, but unfortunately we wouldn't be surprised to see it happen either.

