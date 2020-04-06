Soccer League Emergency Services to Launch Soccer News







NHS workers along with police, fire, and prison officials will contest a new soccer competition nationwide in a bid to become the best emergency service team in the country.

Two West Yorkshire police detective officers, Andrew Smurthwaite and Peter Overton, are responsible for the launch of the & # 39; Champions League & # 39; funded by the sponsor.

"We have no doubt that morale will increase," DC Overton told Sky Sports News.

"It will increase physical condition and help with the well-being of the staff. Sport greatly reduces stress, so teams will see a benefit in this."

Emergency service workers have been revered by the public since the coronavirus pandemic escalated, with many grateful for the selfless nature of their front line work.

"We have reserved the final spot on semi-professional ground and we hope that the families or friends of the participants will come and see, but obviously if the support continues, it would be great if more people wanted to come," DC Overton added.

"It will be a good soccer standard and will be more than welcome if you want to support your local hospital, ambulance, force or district."

The competition will operate with flexible facilities in eight regional groups of six teams. Each side will play each other once and from there it will be similar to the Champions League style format.

The top two finishers qualify for the knockout stage of the last 16 and hope to start in July, subject to current social restrictions that will be lifted, with the final scheduled for next summer.

There are currently 40 teams from across the country registered and the ESFL duo are hoping to get another eight to help with the numbers.

"It has been difficult for us (playing games) due to changes in staffing or lack of player availability due to annual vacations," said DC Overton.

"We played the NHS and they told us they also fight for friendlies, so Andy came up with the idea of ​​hosting a national competition."

"When we have played emergency services games in the past, there is always an additional competitive advantage, really playing out of pride."

"There are players who have played semi-professionals or those who have played a good level of base game."

Workers will play games during their own time and there is no question about which matches to consider.

DC Overton said: "The police and the fire service have always had that rivalry! The London police are likely to be part of the London fire brigade and we have already been told it could be a battle!

"There is no public money going at all. We introduced the idea and everyone was excited. We are grateful to have had the generosity of six sponsors, including lead sponsor Motor Source, to make this league really happen."

Registration for new teams closes on April 30. For more information, visit www.esfl.co.uk, follow @ ESFL20 on twitter or https://m.facebook.com/esfl.co.uk