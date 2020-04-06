SNL's Michael Che says he lost his grandmother to coronavirus – Deadline

Saturday night liveMichael Che revealed in a long Instagram post that his grandmother died of coronavirus.

"Hi. I'm Michael Che, from television. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus," Che wrote. "I'm fine, considering. Obviously I am very hurt and angry because she had to go through all that pain alone. "

He continued: "But I am also happy that she no longer suffers. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically, the whole range of complex feelings that everyone else has lost to someone very close and special. I am not unique. But It's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll lose myself to this virus. Who knows?

Later, Che said that "he should not curse", but added: "I am frustrated because there are so many things that we still do not know about it, and I do not think we are understanding the whole truth."

He then referred to a theory that COVID-19 developed because of a human-ingested bat: "I simply refuse to believe that I lost my sweet and beautiful grandmother because she once ate a bat once."

In the post, Che also spoke about the importance of eating healthy foods, including lots of vegetables and avoiding fast food. He also chased the fast food industry for delivering food and attacked the media.

"Maybe it tells people what they should eat and what foods they should avoid … instead of just posting death tolls as their main story every day, every day!" he writes.

He also found out about the huge popularity of Netflix Tiger king docuseries, "If we can spend 6 hours watching some tweakers breed tigers, then we can spend a few minutes figuring out how not to poison ourselves."

He ended the post by going back to his theory of bats. "I bet someone tried to warn him, like,‘ That bat smells a little weird. And his idiot was probably like, "Ehhhhh, what's the worst that could happen?" Whatever is. I'm just mad. "

Production in Saturday night live The coronavirus pandemic has been stopped since March 16. The nightly show was originally scheduled to return on March 28 after a previously scheduled break.

You can read Che's full post below.