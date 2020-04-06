Sky Sports Rugby Special: Tyrrells Premier 15s | Rugby Union News





The Tyrrells Premier 15 have announced restructured plans for the next three seasons, with Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks joining

Rupert Cox reacts to the restructuring of the Tyrrells Premier 15s alongside Exeter Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby, Wasps rugby manager Giselle Mather, DMP Sharks player / coach Tamara Taylor and Harlequins captain Rachael Burford …

Monday brought news that Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs have been awarded places on England's best women's rugby flight for the next three seasons, replacing Richmond and Firwood Waterloo.

The RFU confirmed the 10 teams that will make up the division, with Sale and Exeter succeeding after the second application phase. Richmond and Waterloo have had their new applications rejected.

The RFU publicly confirmed the changes on Monday

Bristol Bears, Gloucester-Hartpury, Harlequins, Loughborough Lightning, Saracens and Wasps were guaranteed a place as the top six ranked teams.

After applications were opened for the remaining four teams, the RFU selected Durham, Exeter, Sale and Worcester to participate.

Susie Appleby, Exeter Chiefs Head Coach

"I think it is a great relief, it is the word that I would use, having moved all my life to Exeter and really going for something that was unknown.

"I moved with the whole family, but we did it because Exeter Chiefs is a fantastic club and in the last six months since I was there, they have proven that and mean business."

"They hired me and Amy Garnett full-time and put a full-time S,amp;C coach and physio, even though we had no guarantee that we would go into the league, so relief is the first thrill "

At Exeter Chiefs, Susie Appleby (left) and Amy Garnett have been full time for some time

"And then obviously the excitement that it will be real now. We press on everything that has been a 'yes', and now it comes true and we start preparing for Tyrrells, even though times are uncertain. "

"We have planned over the last six months very carefully to deliver to the RFU how exactly we can grow the game in the Southwest, because that is indeed what it is about."

"It is about producing players at the highest international level but equally important, developing the game in Devon and Cornwall."

"Fortunately, the RFU agrees with how we are going to do it, believes that we can do it, and that is what we are going to do."

Tamara Taylor, Darlington Mowden Park Sharks player / coach

"Excited and relieved. Similar to Susie in that this has been a really difficult time because we knew we had to bid again, we had bid again and then everything else in the world happened, so it was a great waiting game .

"Discovering the news today was brilliant, but we were talking before and we all celebrated on WhatsApp, which is also quite strange.

"When we would have come to train this week, which would have been really nice. We'll probably have to hold a Zoom call later!

"(An extension of clubs across the country) It's really important. Most of the players in this league are not professionals, so they study or go to work."

"So if they have to travel or change their whole lives to go play a club somewhere else because there is no one they can access, it is not going to make the game grow."

"Having a team in the northeast is huge."

Rachael Burford, captain of Harlequins

"We want to see competitiveness in all teams if possible, but I think you have started to see it this season."

"There was a lot more competition from the teams that have been growing, and it took a little while for everyone to find their feet inside the Tyrrells Premier 15."

"It takes time to grow and develop teams and over time it will become a very competitive league of 10 teams."

Hopefully these changes with a few new teams and that the RFU is stronger at the minimum standards, to make sure that the players and the setup are exactly as it should be, it's just going to keep pushing those standards higher and higher every time year we got into this. "

Giselle Mather, wasp director of rugby

"(The initial thoughts were …) Travel! We have long trips to follow. Which would mean that we will go the night before and that is really significant from the rugby director's point of view, since I am thinking about the budget.

"But on a more serious note, it's fantastic. When you look at the geographic distribution and the young aspiring gamers, the games are now accessible to young girls, they are seeing that they have role models."

"Those role models don't have to live near a club, they don't have to be in London to fulfill their dreams. They have clubs across the country."

"In southwest Devon and Cornwall, the girls love their rugby. You have the University of Exeter there, which has a strong program and now there is a massive path for them."

"With Sale joining and DMP staying, again there is access and a path wherever you are in the country as an 11-year-old girl who takes the game and wants to see where it goes.

"You have to see it that way and now there is a way across the country for girls to decide who they are going to play for and who they are going to support.

"Hopefully, this could also work better commercially, with fingers crossed."

