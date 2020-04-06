Singer Chico Debarge's son was killed in a stabbing incident, homeless before death

Dontae Anderson-Debarge, the 35-year-old son of singer & # 39; Talk to Me & # 39 ;, was found dying on the street in Los Angeles with multiple stab wounds.

80s singer Debarge Boy mourns the loss of her son Dontae Anderson-Debarge. Dontae is believed to have been killed on Thursday, April 2. The incident occurred in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, according to police.

Police confirmed that they found a 35-year-old man dying in the street with multiple stab wounds. Officers said they administered CPR to the victim, but that he could not be resurrected. He was declared homeless.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement: "According to Sergeant Fisher, surveillance commander for the Van Nuys area, a homicide occurred at the aforementioned location. The victim (M / B / 35 years old) was found with multiple injuries stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the LAFD scene. "

So far, there is no information on the suspect and it is unknown if the murder is gang related. Police are actively investigating the case.

While police did not confirm the victim's identity, Dontae is presumed to have died in the stabbing incident because his family and friends turned to social media to mourn his death after reports of the incident emerged.

"So hurt and angry now," read a tribute posted on Facebook. "God knows I tried to help you like many others who love you Dontae Anderson-Debarge. As I look through your photos with tears on my face, I can't help but wonder" What else could I have done?

He continued, "Calling Destiny Anderson every two hours to see her and I never know what to say to Aunt Vivian Warfield. Lying here remembering all the summers you spent with me and my children. My heart hurts."

Her cousin Damea Jordan wrote: "My cousin Dontae Anderson-Debarge I love you and I will always have you in my heart. We will miss you! RIH. Xoxo, thanks for all the good times we shared."

Another posted: "Today, when I celebrate my biological son's birthday, I grieve for the son in my heart Dontae Anderson-Debarge. We always said that God brought us together. We looked for you when you were a baby. You found your family in a play by theater in Chicago, as you blatantly and proudly returned to the stage and immediately to the hearts of your father and all the others whose path you crossed. I will miss our records (smoke signals), our elegant dinners with Chica Loved DeBarge. "