Simon Cowell criticized by Sharon Osbourne for his 'very old-fashioned' views

During a last installment of & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, Sharon also states that Simon would not advocate for the student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; Jennifer Hudson because 'she doesn't like overweight people'.

Simon Cowell "doesn't like overweight people" and is "very old-fashioned" in his opinion, according to Sharon Osbourne.

The television personality, who worked with Cowell on "Factor X"UK for several years, and served as judge on its program"America has talent"said the music magnate," you do not have the ability to see individuals. "

"So he rejected Jennifer Hudson, that's why I wouldn't defend herAmerican idol& # 39 ;, "he said in the Friday delivery (April 3) of his daytime program in the United States"The conversation". "But it is the truth. He is very old-fashioned (in his opinion). "

Although she allegedly lost Simon's endorsement and placed seventh on the show, Jennifer did win an Oscar for her performance in the 2006 film. "Dream girls"

He also previously shared similar feelings with Sharon, explaining: "Simon told me it was 'too big' in every way. I think he was referring to my hair, my voice, my personality, my songs."

"I really didn't understand how that was a negative thing. I said, 'Isn't a star great?'

Sharon previously claimed that Simon kicked her out of the "The X Factor" U.K. last year for being "too old" and despite her apologies for the incident, the television personality drew a line by working with the star again.

"I don't want to work with him," Sharon told the British Daily Mirror newspaper. "Because I said certain things about, and for, Simon, it doesn't mean I hate him forever, just for that second I don't like it … Okay, I just don't want to work with him." he."