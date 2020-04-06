Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to star in remake Masakali

It seems that Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria will be seen together in a music video titled Masakali 2.0, which is a recreated version of the very popular song Masakali by Rakeysh Om Prakash & # 39; s Delhi 6, starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Reports suggest that this new version will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and directed by Adil Shaikh. It is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. In a recent interview, Sidharth Malhotra expressed that the song is relevant today. "We inadvertently made a song that revolved around two people locked inside and still doing a lot of masti," he said. They could rehearse the song only once, but filming was pretty smooth. Tara further revealed: “It was very easy. It's a very catchy song despite being a medium tempo tune. "Without a doubt Sid and Tara share great on-screen chemistry. The two were seen together at Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Before Tara made her Bollywood debut With Student of the Year 2, reports suggested she and Sid were dating. There has never been any confirmation from either of them about it. However, on Karan Johar's chat show, Tara had admitted being in love with one. from the old students. Which was probably talking about Sid.

We can't wait to see what Tara and Sid have to offer in this revamped version of Masakali.