Sheriff: 2 in custody after man stabbed in Granite Falls – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody after a 45-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 2:03 p.m. in a rural Granite Falls residence on the 5400 block of 260th Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and then flown by helicopter to Avera Sioux Falls, where his medical condition is unknown.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. There is no risk to public safety.

Details are limited. The investigation is ongoing.