Sheffield United 2019/20: Five Statistics You Didn't Know About | Football news

%MINIFYHTML8c65272aa17ed48bab7ea4c7cbf2b58276%





Take a look at some of Sheffield United's top stats and explore more yourself …

From the side effects to the record among the best in Europe, we selected five statistics that you perhaps did not know about the 2019/20 season of Sheffield United.

Road trip rewards

Sheffield United has drawn seven away games but lost just two

Only Liverpool (1) have lost fewer Premier League away games than both of Sheffield United this season. In fact, the Jurgen Klopp Reds are united only by the Serie A Atalanta side (also 1) when it comes to the sides of Europe's top five leagues that have been defeated on the road fewer times than the Blades so far. in this campaign.

Keeping it clean

Dean Henderson has kept 10 sheets clean this season

Only Liverpool and Burnley have kept more clean sheets than Sheffield United's 10 (Manchester City and Leicester have also recorded 10), but the Blades' impressive record actually goes back even further. Since the start of last season, they have kept 31 league clean sheets, surpassed only by Liverpool (33) and Leeds (32).

The same again

Chris Wilder has played an established side in the Premier League

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made just 31 changes to his starting XI in the Premier League this season, less than anywhere else. Jack O & # 39; Connell, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood have started all 27 Premier League games, while O & # 39; Connell and Baldock have played every minute.

Impact subs

John Lundstram scored a late winner off the bench against Bournemouth

When Wilder has made changes, they have often paid off: the Sheffield United substitutes have scored six goals. That's a league tour, along with Manchester City.

Hit him unlucky

Oli McBurnie has scored against Brighton, Manchester United, Brighton and West Ham, but could have had more

Oli McBurnie's 38 shots have been inside the penalty area, the most by any player who has not received a single shot from outside the area. McBurnie has scored four league goals so far, but has exceeded his expected goals of 6.43.

However, his teammate David McGoldrick is alone when it comes to frustrations in front of goal; McGoldrick has the highest xG – 6.20 – of players in the entire Premier League without a league goal so far this season.

Explore More Sheffield United Statistics

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Sheffield United statistics for the 2019/20 season, from passing to shooting and disciplining … just press the tabs. And then drill down into each player's individual numbers using the dropdown option in the second widget.