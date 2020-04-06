Shania Twain licked on horseback, Lady Antebellum joined her sons in & # 39; ACM Presents: Our Country & # 39;

WENN

Carrie Underwood is & # 39; drinking alone & # 39 ;, Miranda Lambert sings from her wedding venue, while Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker team up for a performance of & # 39; Wagon Wheel & # 39; and pay tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.



Country music stars have teamed up to entertain their fans as they continue home amid the coronavirus crisis. On Sunday April 5, the likes of Shania Twain, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Miranda lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton Y gwen Stefani participated in "ACM Presents: Our Country," which aired in place of the now-postponed Country Music Academy Awards 2020.

Luke kicked off the show with an inspiring performance of "Most People Are Good" from his comfortable sofa. Dressed in a white button-down shirt, he played acoustic guitar while singing optimistic lyrics: "I think this world is not half as bad as it seems / I think most people are good."

Meanwhile, Shania serenaded her horses as she took the camera to her stable for her "Honey I & # 39; m Home" performances and one of her hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman". At one point, his horse became overly attentive, rubbing against his face and licking his ropes as he sang. Being a professional as she is, the 54-year-old woman continued to sing while smiling.

Miranda, on the other hand, was surrounded by serenity as she sang from her farm in Tennessee. I actually got married here, he said about the place. Miranda sat on her porch while handing over a version of "Bluebird" and playing her guitar.

Brad Paisley Y Darius Rucker connected via FaceTime for a duet of "Wagon Wheel". Brad was sitting in his truck with an acoustic guitar while Darius sang from his porch in Charleston, South Carolina. They also paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away in March, with a version of "Lucille" and "The Gambler." . Previously, Brad sang his song to feel good "Mud On the Tires".

Carrie aptly sang her song "Drinking Alone" while talking about surviving while in quarantine. "Now we have to find things to do when we are alone together," he said from his living room. "We are not really alone. We are alone together, and that is exactly how we are going to overcome this disaster."

Lady Antebellum He was not alone as members recruited their children while distancing themselves socially in their respective homes. Dedicating her single "What I I Leaving For" to the doctors, nurses, first responders, and everyone in the medical field on the frontline of the coronavirus, her children joined them in delivering the poignant ballad. Charles Kelley sang with her son Ward on her lap, Dave HaywoodCash's son sat behind his guitar before the boy stole the show grimacing on camera.

Blake and Gwen, who are quarantined together, delivered their "No One But You" duo from their home in Oklahoma. "We are happy to be in Oklahoma hiding … drinking all day," Blake jokingly said as he gave an update on his life while in solitary.

Keith Urban he sang "Lost Time", which according to him has acquired a different meaning in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Thomas Rhett he sang his new song "Be a Light", the lyrics of which deliver a message of union, while Kane brown Y John Legend He joined forces for the television debut of his new duet "Last Time I Say Sorry".

Other artists participating in the two-hour television special include Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett Y Brandi Carlile among others.

